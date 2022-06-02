MyGamer Visual Cast – Pretty Girls Escape (PC)

by SquallSnake on June 2, 2022
This week, me and Gillman try out Pretty Girls Escape, a connecting-colors puzzle game. I have been covering many games in the Pretty Girls series over the last year or so, most of them being on PS4 with easily obtainable Platinum Trophies. These are very simple, straightforward, and nowhere near as lewd as you might assume from the title.

Pretty Girls Escape is only on Steam. At the time of this stream, a console version has not been announced.

