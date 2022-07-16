MyGamer Visual Cast – HunterX (Switch)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 16, 2022
Switch
0
HunterX
Contents

HunterX is a side-scrolling action platformer Metroidvania although the official description of the game doesn’t specifically call it a “Metroidvania.” It stars and anime high school girl in a school outfit because of course it does. Armed with a katana, some magic, and a dodge roll, it is your job to kill the demons and monsters. You know, typical anime stuff.

Official description:
HunterX is an action-adventure game full of spirited battles. Use various styles of weapons and magic to experience your own fighting style and explore a great world.

Explore and make your own route through a large, organically connected world! Your teammates are waiting for you in a world of riddles and terrible devils.

The game is also available on Steam for $14.99.

