Mugen Souls set for Spring 2023 Switch release

EastAsiaSoft reveal that they partnered with Idea Factory to bring anime-style JRPG Mugen Souls to Nintendo Switch, arriving digitally in Spring 2023 with physical editions available for pre-order later this week.

Following up on the release of Moero Crystal H and Seven Pirates H for Nintendo Switch, this project marks the third major partnership between Idea Factory and Eastasiasoft Limited. Mugen Souls is a vibrant RPG featuring multiple open worlds to explore, extensive character customization, and strategic turn-based combat on free-roaming battle maps. The Nintendo Switch version of the game features all prior extras, content true to the original Japanese release, and full English language support for both text and audio.

Mugen Souls was originally developed by Idea Factory in cooperation with Compile Heart and will be published for Nintendo Switch in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Australia by Eastasiasoft Limited. Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch physical editions will open with online retail partner Playasia at 11pm Hong Kong time (10am ET / 3pm UK) this Thursday, November 24th. Only 3000 Limited Edition copies will be produced and include the game, manual, soundtrack CD, art book, sticker set, and numbered certificate in a collector’s box at US$59.99 plus shipping. Standard copies will also be available as an open pre-order at US$39.99 each.

Join Chou-Chou on her mission to conquer the universe and its seven worlds! In this anime-style JRPG, you’ll take command of trusty companion Altis, loyal peon Ryuto and more, as Chou-Chou turns the heroes and demon lords of each world into her personal servants and thus frees the universe of conflict under her ultimate control. But will it all go as planned?

Mugen Souls features turn-based combat on a free-roaming battle map, party and skill customization, expansive worlds to explore, and plenty of that “moe” aesthetic fans adore! Destroy crystals on the battlefield to activate Hyper Mode, execute combos and use Moe Kill techniques to enslave enemies, transforming them into items by exploiting their weaknesses. Create a unique cast of minions by customizing body parts, facial expressions, job classes, and more! This updated version of Mugen Souls includes all prior extras while faithfully adapting the content of the Japanese original, making it the definitive way to experience this cult classic JRPG!

Key Features:



• Explore seven vibrant worlds and conquer the universe!

• Fight monsters on free-roaming battle maps and make them your servants.

• Execute spectacular combos with your allies!

• Create unique characters by customizing body parts, faces and job classes.

• Enjoy “moe” aesthetics and over-the-top anime style!