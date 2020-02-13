Mountain climbing simulator, Climber: Sky is the Limit, first trailer here

by squallsnake on February 13, 2020
PC
2
0
Contents

Climber: Sky is the Limit is a unique game combining survival and simulation genres which will be available for both PC and consoles. This mountain climbing simulator will challenge you on the world’s highest peaks as the developers focus on high level realism and diverse gameplay. Game will be released on PC in 2021 by Art Games Studio which also plans to release the game on Nintendo Switch, Sony, and Microsoft consoles.

This upcoming title for Polish company Art Games Studio S.A. expands the already impressive number of diverse and interesting titles in their portfolio.

Developed by A2 Softworks, Climber: Sky is the Limit will be a mountain climbing simulator that combines survival features and the various exciting elements of a mountain expedition. The main goal is to conquer progressively higher and more difficult peaks all over the world. The list of available mountains will cover the most challenging and highest real-life mountains, including Mount Everest, Broad Peak and K2.

“For many people the mountains are like a magnet, especially the most mysterious and inaccessible ones. In our game, we want to introduce the fascinating passion of mountain climbing by focusing on realism and accurate mapping of the elements that can affect the trek of such expeditions. While working on the game we were inspired by literature on the topic and plan on consulting expert climbers” announces Art Games Studio S.A. CEO, Jakub Bąk.

The developers highlight that new simulator focuses on single-player gameplay, covering not only the conquest of mountains but also the whole planning process of an expedition.

Each peak will differ in difficulty and present specific challenges (e.g. avalanches, steep cliffs, etc.). The game will also include financial aspects like raising funds for each expedition and purchasing the appropriate equipment and food. Random events like unexpected weather and overcoming crevasses add variety and additional replayability to the gameplay experience.

“Players will experience a unique combination of survival and simulation. Climbing is just one aspect of the game. The second consists of all the other elements that influence successfully reaching the summit. In Climber: Sky is the Limit you will have to take into consideration a whole range of aspects including strength recovery, proper nutrition, and body temperature. This game will appeal to both climbing enthusiasts and casual players without any climbing experience” says A2 Softworks CEO Andrzej Stroiński.

Climber: Sky is the Limit – main features:

  • mountain climbing simulator;
  • challenging treks on the world’s highest peaks;
  • realistic survival elements;
  • comprehensive expedition planning;
  • realistic equipment;
  • random events.

As Art Games Studio S.A. announced, Climber: Sky is the Limit will appear on PC (Steam) in the first half of 2021. A simulator is also initially planned for Nintendo Switch, Sony and Microsoft consoles.

