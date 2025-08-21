Mortal Kombat (1992) on Gameboy has an exclusive feature

The original Mortal Kombat was ported to pretty much every console and handheld in the early 90s. The Gameboy version, unfortunately, was not a good port as it has a horrible frame rate, reduced character roster, and lame fatalities.

However, the GB version of MK has an exclusive feature – playable Goro!

By holding Up + Left + A + Select as THE END appears after the credits, Goro will become playable and the names of each fighter will also change. Goro cannot perform a fatality and a fatality cannot be performed against him.

