Morgan: Metal Detective (XSX) Review

Published by Studio Morgan, Morgan: Metal Detective is a cozy first person metal detecting adventure game without stress, penalty, or a way to lose. With a simple premise, charming art style, and casual gameplay, this is a wholesome romp that doesn’t overstay its 2-3 hour welcome.

Playing as a teenage girl visiting her mom after her grandfather passed away, it is your job to use his beloved metal detector to assist local villagers and uncover secrets of the island. The plot reminds me an episode of Duck Tales or any stereotypical treasure hunting movie, where the protagonist finds a treasure map or hears whispers of a long-lost secret. It is sort of the perfect set up for a summer, teenage open-ended quest only without danger and scary things.

Within minutes, the player is granted her grandfather’s metal detector and allowed free reign of a tightly designed island. There are only a few inhabitants, but they all require the help of your metal detecting skills where the general details are documented in your notebook. Some are straightforward, like go find these specific things hidden in the ground. Others are more obtuse, requiring observation to decipher a hint. At first, I was getting a little annoyed because I didn’t know where to go to where to look but that is sort of the point. While the map provides a general awareness of location and set pieces, it doesn’t provide any waypoints or map markers. Instead, wandering and digging becomes the main gameplay mechanic but it doesn’t take long to understand how the game works.

The are so many things to detect and dig, it can become tedious. There is something hidden in the dirt literally every 3-5 feet and I was getting annoyed with the repetition, wishing the digging animation was a little faster. However, most of the stuff is junk… literally. Bottle caps, cans, and other garbage can be found everywhere but it isn’t without purpose. Rubbish can be sold at the vending machine to buy stickers for your notebook, which doesn’t add anything other than pointless charm, and film for your instant Polariod camera. The camera feature also doesn’t serve a purpose. It is just there to enjoy if you want (there is also one Achievement tied to taking a lot of pictures).

After digging up every hidden object within a thirty-foot radius, I realized I was playing this game incorrectly. You see, the metal detector has different meters on the interface, something I started to understand over time. If the lines on the left side raise, that is junk that isn’t worth much. However, if the detector picks up a signal that triggers the meters on the right side, or makes a weird combination with different sounds, that indicates an important treasure. Then, I figured out there is usually one big treasure to be found in each specific area. For example, in the housing section of the map, there is one unique treasure to be found in each fenced backyard. When found, an Achievement will pop to indicate this. Landmarks and set pieces also most likely will have a unique treasure. See that collection of rocks on that hill? Dig there. Reached the end of a cave? Probably a good idea to wave the detector here. Once this unspoken mechanic is understood, the experience becomes streamlined and the tedium of digging every three feet is removed.

As I was playing this game, there were no online guides available. In time, however, I will bet players will map out all the treasures of the island. My personal recommendation is to not look up any online guides. Just play it for yourself. Wandering, searching, digging, and just exploring without guidance is the draw of this $15 download. If you want to dig every piece of garbage, which boringly limits the view of ground, you can do if you are an OCD player. Instead, I think it is better to look up and enjoy the purposely low-poly, pastel visuals with always something in the distance. Cassette tapes act as the reward for helping the villagers with their metal seeking issues too. Some play music. Others provide clues or background context of the island. Also, the voice of Morgan is the same voice actor who was in the Plague Tale games. In other words, the straightforward but well-crafted presentation is a highlight and perfectly matches its casual gameplay.

Morgan: Metal Detective is a cozy, whole hearted escape. While the game is about digging, the experience is about exploring without danger, time restraints, or stress. It also feels good to help an NPC and find something shiny that was lost in the ground along the way. In a time when it feels like every game released these days is a roguelite, simulator, or survivors clone, a unique, casual experience such as this hits hard with satisfaction and a breath of fresh air.

Also Play: Yonder: The Cloud Catching Chronicles

Better Than: Treasure Hunter Simulator

Don’t Forget About: Farewell North or A Short Hike

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.