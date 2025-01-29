Farewell North (PS5) Review

First released on Xbox in the Fall of 2024, Farewell North by Mooneye Studios is now available on PS5 and it is just as heartfelt as ever.

For more detail on this emotional game, see my article on the XSX version HERE mostly everything mentioned applies to this PS5 version.

The biggest difference in comparison to the first Xbox release is the higher level of polish upon initial launch. The bugs that plagued the original release have been squashed with this Playstation port so players do not need to worry about getting stuck at the end any more.

As a quick summary, Farewell North is a game with its emphasis on storytelling and emotion. Like Mooneye’s other stellar release, Lost Ember, there is a good chance the ending will make you shed a tear while forcing you look inward through your own life. Also, if the story doesn’t pull at your heartstrings, then the sweeping soundtrack will. It is rare to experience a game with such high marks.

In terms of gameplay, it is rather interesting to play as a color-restoring dog. As you literally bring color to the world by biting flowers and barking at things, it is your job to guide your owner from one location to the next. Connecting these chunks of land are open canoe rowing segments that offer a simplified control scheme found in the options menu (be sure to turn this on as it isn’t active by default). Unfortunately, traversal can get a little tedious in the back half of the game if you wanted to 100% it by gathering all the optional collectables. Without a fast travel system, a detailed map, and a weak tracking system found in the diary, it takes a lot of needless effort to manage it all. But make no mistake, this is still a must-play and stands as an impressive title developed by a small indie team.

However, the tedium found in some of the gameplay elements are mostly overlooked because of the touching narrative. If you have not played a Mooneye title, I strongly encourage you to do so. Personally, I am very much looking forward to their future releases because their published library is a bright spot in the modern gaming landscape.

