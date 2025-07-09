Morgan: Metal Detective coming to consoles in July 2025

Studio Morgan announced that their first person metal detector adventure game Morgan: Metal Detective is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch platforms on July 30th. As they say “one man’s buried trash is another man’s buried treasure!”



Morgan: Metal Detective puts players in the role of Morgan, a teenage girl visiting the Cornish island of Glasden with her Mum after her Grandpa’s passing. Upon realizing her late grandpa entrusted her with his cherished metal detector, Morgan has taken it upon herself to scour the grounds of his local village to investigate the legends of Glasden’s secret treasure – something he’d been telling you about for years. Explore the island and help out the local residents to learn what they know of the treasure, and with enough clues you might just be able to find it!

Everyone on the island is looking for something, and Morgan must search the island with her metal detector to find these lost treasures. Each of these quests asks you to engage and really think about the potential location of the lost item. Reunite residents of Glasden with things they have lost; and with your late Grandpa’s help, maybe restore magic along the way!



Everything you unearth has a purpose. Returning lost items will reward Morgan with a unique cassette tape you can listen to whilst you’re exploring. Even the most useless trash can be exchanged for credits to purchase new sticker packs and film for your instant camera. You can then decorate the journal with these stickers and the photos you’ve taken. Whether you’re hunting for treasure, snapping pictures, or expressing yourself in your in-game journal, there’s always something to turn Glasden’s shores into your own little slice of paradise.

“Morgan: Metal Detective is designed to be like an old jumper – warm, comforting and above all, cosy,” said Harvey Hayman, Co-Director and Game Designer at Studio Morgan. “We wanted to express the feeling of childish, care-free exploration; the Cornish island of Glasden is your playground to explore and re-discover lost treasures with your trusty old metal detector. We hope that we have succeeded in creating a wholesome world to relax in.”

“Morgan: Metal Detective is a cosy love-letter to childhood Cornish holidays,” added Holly Hudson, Co-Director and Art Director at Studio Morgan. “Set against the backdrop of a hand-crafted 3D island, it invites players to embark on an adventure filled with the innocent thrill of exploration, armed with a trusty metal detector and shovel. This game blends a simple yet striking environment with vibrant 2D details, mirroring Morgan’s inquisitive perspective of the island and its inhabitants.”

Features: