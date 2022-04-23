Mokoko X now available on Xbox

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Solo indie game developer NAISU is releasing the full version of Mokoko X, a nostalgic arcade game, on Xbox series S/X and Xbox One today.

Mokoko X takes inspiration from nostalgic arcade games like Volfied, Qix and Gals Panic. The main goal is capturing the bigger portion of the screen to assist the very unlucky girls that need help against the weird bosses.

For arcade game lovers, Mokoko X has 32 exciting levels. Play 24 levels with unique bosses and minions and the other 8 levels will be mega-levels where players fight with 3 bosses from the previous levels at the same time.

The full version of Mokoko X is also available on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Features:

-8 girls to help

-32 levels with 24 unique bosses with their minions

-24 absurd stories that will reveal details about the bosses and the girls

-Fully animated, Japanese and English voice overs for all the characters!

-Lovely graphics!

-Traps, towers, crates and bonus effects

-Arcade Mode

-Live high scores displayed for hardcore players

-Nostalgia remastered!