Metroidvania SuperEpic getting physical release

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 9, 2022
Playstation 4
7
0
previous article
GBA Single-Pak Link - Rampage Puzzle Attack
next article
Bush Hockey League scheduled for Spring 2022 Switch release
SuperEpic
Contents

Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with Numskull Games and Undercoders announced the upcoming limited physical release of Super Epic: The Entertainment War. This Metroidvania action-adventure with gorgeous pixel art has you join a raccoon and a llama on a quest to save video games as we know and love them, with tons of 2D combo-based combat and lots of humour, which can also be seen in the trailer.

With its satirical take on video game conglomerates, abusive microtransactions, and the important preservation of video games, this indie gem is well-aligned with Strictly Limited Games’ values and a worthy addition to their Partner Store. The game is coming for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 as a boxed Limited Edition and Special Limited Edition, with pre-orders kicking off on Thursday, March 10th, at 4PM CET, only at the Strictly Limited Games Partner Store and their partnered fan store Gamesrocket.

The year is 2084. After a series of mergers, buyouts and hostile takeovers, only one video game development company is left in the world: RegnantCorp. A huge enterprise run by greedy piggies. All the fun in video games has been replaced with intrusive addiction algorithms used to control people’s minds and behaviour. But a rebellion of game enthusiasts is fighting back, replacing RegnantCorp’s software with classic games. Following a distress signal, Tan Tan the raccoon and his valiant llama steed Ola prepare to take on RegnantCorp and confront the pigs…

The finest quality ingredients can be found in this Metroidvania! A large interconnected world to explore and unlock, a responsive customizable action-set for combat and an in-game economy-based upgrading system, with lots of weapons and abilities to unlock and enhance.

-Classic story-driven mode with handcrafted levels and multiple endings
-Gorgeous 16/32 bit era cartoon sprites
-RPG like weapon and armour upgrading system, with tons of items to collect and discover
-Extensive combo-based combat system
-An unlockable procedural “rogue-lite mode”
-Fast-paced, non-linear exploration
-Optional cross-media content

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch
NewsPS4Switch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Explosive Candy World (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
11
 
Plunderer’s Adventures (Switch) Review
5.0
 
Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One) Review
9.5
Platforms
 
Gunborg Dark Matters
Arcade platformer Gunborg: Dark Matters now available on consoles and PC
 
mass2
Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One) Review
 
Zombie Rollerz Pinball Heroes
Tower-defense-meets-pinball title Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes now available
 
Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon
Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon will make its PC debut soon
 
Good Knight PC
Good Knight (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Gunborg Dark Matters

Arcade platformer Gunborg: Dark Matters now available on consoles and PC

by SquallSnake on March 9, 2022
Red Art Games is excited to launch Ricpau Studio’s arcade  platformer Gunborg: Dark Matters on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and  Xbox One consoles for €14,99 / $14.99 / £13.49 on March 4th! It is a new milestone for Red  [...]
9
 
POWA GB

POWA! is a new Gameboy game now available

by SquallSnake on March 9, 2022
Developer Aiguanachein and Publisher First Press Games announce the completion of POWA!, which is a brand-new platforming game for all GB-compatible consoles. POWA! is available as a physical cartridge and digital ROM release and works on all Game [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums