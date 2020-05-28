Metroidvania Outbuddies coming to Switch and X1 soon, PS4 later

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Headup announced that Outbuddies DX, a 2D side-scrolling adventure game in the spirit of the classic ‘Metroid’, is coming soon to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One with the PS4 version planned for later this year. Developed by Julian Laufer over the course of seven years, and first released on Steam and GOG in October 2019, OutbuddiesDX is a feature-packed otherworldly adventure with deadly enemies and an ever-trustworthy robot sidekick, Buddy.

Set deep in the Ocean and infested with hostile Lovecraftian creatures and lethal environmental hazards, players must dash, dodge, and blast through Bahlam, a danger-filled sunken fortress of the Old Gods. By deploying the Buddy unit to manipulate and scout the surroundings through hacking, scanning and telekinesis, the players will discover ancient weapon systems and gear upgrades to battle through a gigantic sunken labyrinth. Outbuddies’ local co-op mode allows a second player to control Buddy with an expanded tool set.

Outbuddies DX offers a nonlinear gear-based progression system for both combat and level-layouts. Selecting weapons from the four-tier upgradeable system, as well as split-second reflexes and memorisation of attack patterns are essential for players to stand a chance against an onslaught of unforgiving bosses and to escape Bahlam’s hostile maze. Outbuddies‘ praised atmosphere is supported by OGRE’s thematic soundtrack written as an ode to the 16-bit Megadrive/Genesis era.

Based on the feedback from core-speedrunners and Metroid-enthusiasts since the game‘s PC release, Outbuddies DX now offers vastly improved visuals and a variety of new features added to the well-received original.

About Outbuddies DX

Enter Bahlam, a sunken city of the Old Gods, located deep in the South Atlantic Ocean. In the wake of a shipwreck, adventurer and maritime archaeologist Nikolay Bernstein regains consciousness 36,000 feet under the sea. He is severely wounded and unwillingly connected to a supernatural Buddy-unit. Searching for answers about his displacement, Nikolay digs deep into the lost undercity, gradually realizing an ominous presence lurking in its shadowed caverns.

Features:

• 2D Side-scrolling ‘Metroid-like’ adventure

• Explore an open Lovecraftian fantasy labyrinth with five huge distinct areas

• Evolve characters with a non-linear gear-based progression system

• Sandbox-like freedom to develop speed-techs

• Unique drone ‘Buddy’ unit with local co-op option

• Epic and creative boss battles that stand out within the genres

• Original soundtrack by OGRE

• Optimized performance for smooth gameplay with 60 FPS throughout

• MS-DOS style pixel art with distortion-free adoptive scaling