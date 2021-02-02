Metroidvania Dogworld headed to PC and Switch – trailer here

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Nathan Haddock, the sole developer behind indie studio Lateralis, is delighted to share new details about the pooch-powered platformer Dogworld for PC and Nintendo Switch, including a release date for the PC version of the game.

Launching on 18th March on PC via Steam, Dogworld is a side-scrolling metroidvania set on planet Earth following a cataclysmic event where humans have been sent to live below-ground in pods for their safety.

Dogworld places players into the shoes of a survivor, who has awoken to find that a freak accident has sent their pod to the surface of the Earth, and that the planet is now virile, inhabitable and… populated entirely by dogs?



In Dogworld, players will uncover a vast conspiracy and take up arms in order to save the remainder of humanity from the clutches of a rogue AI named Daddy. They’ll shoot, jump, and slide through the mysterious, dog-filled world, acquire and upgrade new weapons, collect secrets, meet bizarre characters, and explore the ruins of a destroyed world.

Featuring intense bouts of run-and-gun platforming punctuated by unique and challenging boss battles, Dogworld promises a challenge whose bark is just as strong as its bite.

Nathan Haddock, Lateralis developer said “I’ve been working on Dogworld for 2 years, and I’m extremely proud of what the game has become. It’s a personal love letter to other indie and retro titles like Cave Story, Mega Man, and Metroid”

Dogworld will be let off the leash when it launches on Steam on 18th March priced $15, and later this year on Nintendo Switch, with details to follow.

About Dogworld

Shoot, jump, and slide your way through a ruined, mysterious, dog-filled world as you fight to save humanity from the clutches of a rogue AI named Daddy. Acquire new weapons, upgrade them to be more powerful, collect secrets, meet bizarre characters, and explore the ruins of a destroyed world.

Story

After a catastrophic event on Earth, humanity is directed underground and into pods for their safety. You are told that the surface world is dangerous and uninhabitable, and inside the pods is the only safe place to be. But when you are launched from the underground in a freak accident, you realize that the surface is just fine and there’s more to this world than you thought. The surface is teeming with life, except… they all seem to be dogs. And some of them talk.

Features

Explore a world where all the living creatures seem to be some variety of dog

Slide to dodge through enemies and projectiles

Uncover secrets and abilities to help you on your journey

Traverse difficult platforming and combat challenges

Collect and upgrade various powerful weapons

Take on a multitude of powerful bosses

Pet dogs

Stark 1bit pixel art

Full original chiptune score