Metroidvania Beaked Buccaneer coming to consoles

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 73 Views
Beaked Buccaneer

Ratalaika Games & lightUP announced that Beaked Buccaneer will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Price: $4.99 / € 4.99
Release Date: 31-Oct-2025
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4
Genre: Action / Platformer

People used to say that parrots aren’t real pirates, that they only belong perched on a captain’s shoulder.

But one particularly ambitious parrot is in search of his own treasures and adventures to become a true pirate, a Beaked Buccaneer!

Explore four different pirate-themed worlds with alternative paths, and defeat the infamous Captain Smelly and his nefarious crew.

Features:

Metroidvania gameplay
Colorful 8-bit style graphics
Four different pirate-themed worlds
Equipment upgrades and leveling
Battle pirates and discover treasure

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 31-Oct-2025 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch
Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Nuclear Gladiators 3000

Nuclear Gladiators 3000 (Switch) Review

Oct 26, 2025 191 Views
Halloween 1985

New retro arcade game Halloween 1985 set to treat consoles soon

Oct 24, 2025 205 Views
Ultimate Zombie Defense Xbox banner

Ultimate Zombie Defense now on PS and Xbox

Oct 24, 2025 234 Views
Silver Bullet

Silver Bullet (Switch) Review

Oct 23, 2025 361 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums