Metroidvania Beaked Buccaneer coming to consoles

Ratalaika Games & lightUP announced that Beaked Buccaneer will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Price: $4.99 / € 4.99

Release Date: 31-Oct-2025

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4

Genre: Action / Platformer

People used to say that parrots aren’t real pirates, that they only belong perched on a captain’s shoulder.

But one particularly ambitious parrot is in search of his own treasures and adventures to become a true pirate, a Beaked Buccaneer!

Explore four different pirate-themed worlds with alternative paths, and defeat the infamous Captain Smelly and his nefarious crew.

Features:

Metroidvania gameplay Colorful 8-bit style graphics Four different pirate-themed worlds Equipment upgrades and leveling Battle pirates and discover treasure

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.