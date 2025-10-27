Metroidvania Beaked Buccaneer coming to consoles

Ratalaika Games & lightUP announced that Beaked Buccaneer will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.
Price: $4.99 / € 4.99
Release Date: 31-Oct-2025
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4
Genre: Action / Platformer
People used to say that parrots aren’t real pirates, that they only belong perched on a captain’s shoulder.
But one particularly ambitious parrot is in search of his own treasures and adventures to become a true pirate, a Beaked Buccaneer!
Explore four different pirate-themed worlds with alternative paths, and defeat the infamous Captain Smelly and his nefarious crew.
Features:
Metroidvania gameplay
Colorful 8-bit style graphics
Four different pirate-themed worlds
Equipment upgrades and leveling
Battle pirates and discover treasure
The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 31-Oct-2025 on the following platforms:
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply