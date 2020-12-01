Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons coming to Switch soon – trailer here

by SquallSnake on December 1, 2020
Switch
4
0
Contents

CIRCLE Entertainment and Rideon’s tactical RPG series will return on Nintendo Switch in December 2020. Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons will launch on December 17th.

Like the previous Mercenaries titles, players can expect quality isometric battles with a robust leveling system. The updated art style also looks impressive.

Features:
● Experience an amazing story with two distinct paths and a diverse cast of characters.
● Lots of optional battles that allow you to see more of the world and level up your team.
● 3D Battle Maps, giving greater control and depth in strategic play.
● Use Blaze Exceed, a key power that can turn the tide of battle.
● Incredible depth beyond battles, as you carefully manage equipment, skills and classes for your team.

