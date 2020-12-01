Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons coming to Switch soon – trailer here

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

CIRCLE Entertainment and Rideon’s tactical RPG series will return on Nintendo Switch in December 2020. Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons will launch on December 17th.

Like the previous Mercenaries titles, players can expect quality isometric battles with a robust leveling system. The updated art style also looks impressive.

Features:

● Experience an amazing story with two distinct paths and a diverse cast of characters.

● Lots of optional battles that allow you to see more of the world and level up your team.

● 3D Battle Maps, giving greater control and depth in strategic play.

● Use Blaze Exceed, a key power that can turn the tide of battle.

● Incredible depth beyond battles, as you carefully manage equipment, skills and classes for your team.