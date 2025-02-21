Mega Cat announced new Genesis shooter for Steam Next Fest

Mega Cat Studios and the ZPF Team announced that the Steam Next Fest demo for ZPF, a spectacularly surreal 16-bit shoot-’em-up, will be available for fans to experience on Monday, February 24. This demo showcases the game’s action-packed gameplay and introduces players to its vibrant, diverse worlds across three imaginative realms: fantasy, cyberpunk, and space.

In the ZPF Steam Next Fest Demo, players can choose from three distinct playable characters, each bringing a unique playstyle to the experience:

-Knight: Hailing from the mystical realms of ZPF, Knight is the valiant defender of lush lands under siege by goblin hordes. Piloted by a young magician, Knight’s shining armor acts as both a shield and weapon, blending magic and steel to protect against the growing darkness. Mastering spells of protection and offense, players will need to harness Knight’s powers to fend off waves of enemies with precision.

-Gladius: Emerging from the far reaches of space, Gladius is humanity’s last hope against a relentless alien threat. Piloted by a lone warrior, Gladius is a sleek and deadly spacecraft, slicing through the cosmos with incredible speed and precision. Players must take control of Gladius and engage in intense, high-stakes combat to defend the galaxy from an unstoppable extraterrestrial invasion.

-Gold: From the shadows of a dystopian future, Gold is a mercenary driven by the promise of wealth in a corrupt, neon-lit city. With her cybernetic enhancements and unwavering determination, Gold hunts down bounties set by the ruthless overlords of the city. Players will navigate a neon underworld, using Gold’s unique abilities and cybernetic upgrades to take down her targets and emerge victorious.

The ZPF Steam Next Fest Demo offers a visual feast featuring three distinct realms, each with stunning 16-bit effects and layers upon layers of parallax scrolling that bring the game’s worlds to life. From the lush, magical landscapes of the fantasy realm to the neon-soaked streets of the cyberpunk city and an installation in deep space infested with alien horrors, each stage in the demo is packed with breathtaking environments. As players navigate these realms, they’ll face numerous mini-bosses and massive, screen-filling boss creatures, each presenting unique challenges that will test their piloting and shooting skills.

Key Features:

Go head-to-head against hordes of screen-filling bosses

Test your skills with an engaging and satisfying scoring system that rewards boldness

6+ levels of absolute insanity as you soar across surreal sci-fi, horror, and fantasy landscapes

Three unique characters to master, each with their own play style

A high-energy chiptune soundtrack that fits the on-screen action like a glove

ZPF will soar onto the Sega Genesis in May 2025, with the Steam, Switch, and Xbox family of console versions releasing shortly afterward.