Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gets October 2022 release date on Switch

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

During today’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, Ubisoft announced that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2022, and is available to preorder. Bowser will join returning favorites Rabbid Peach, Luigi, Rabbid Mario and Princess Peach to form a motley team and prevent Cursa, a malevolent cosmic entity, from plunging the galaxy into chaos.

Mixing turn-based tactics and real time action, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s innovative combat system will have players use their Heroes to dash at enemies, team jump on allies, hide behind covers, or take advantage of their special abilities in order to get the most out of every turn. With its innovative gameplay, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be a fun tactical adventure for new players and experts of the genre alike.

Determined to consume all the energy in the galaxy, Cursa and its minions are hunting the Sparks, uncanny creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas & Rabbids, and will destroy all who stand in its way. Players will have to locate and save the Sparks to have them join the adventure, opening up new tactical possibilities to help Heroes get the upper hand in battles. In addition to leveling up and customizing their Heroes, players will have the opportunity to pair them with Sparks to unlock additional abilities! They all have a distinct power and personality, ranging from energy shields to powerful elemental attacks.

As they embark on an epic journey through the galaxy, players will get to explore a variety of planets, meet their curious inhabitants and complete one-of-a-kind quests to free them from Cursa’s evil influence. Familiar enemies from the Nintendo universe, exceptional Rabbids enemies and surprising bosses will cross the Heroes’ path.

Only the most extravagant team of Heroes can rekindle the sparks of hope across the galaxy!

Team up with Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends on a cosmic journey to defeat Cursa and save the galaxy! Explore planets throughout the universe that are filled with strange inhabitants, memorable quests and hilarious secrets! Outwit enemies in an innovative combat system mixing turn-based tactics and real time action. Combine forces with the Spark’s immense energy and anything becomes possible…for better OR worse!