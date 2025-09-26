Maiden of the Dark is a new Gameboy action platformer

GB Classic News
Maiden of the Dark

Maiden of the Dark is an immersive game where players battle through 10 perilous levels, mastering combat, bosses, and platforming skills to a heavy-metal soundtrack.

Set in rural Japan, the game follows a spirit summoned to defeat the warlord Zankoku within 10 hours of night, wielding a deadly katana to liberate the land before dawn.

More details can be found on the Maiden of the Dark Kickstarter page.

