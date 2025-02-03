MACROSS -Shooting Insight- taking off on Playstation and Switch

Red Art Games announced that the Western version of MACROSS -Shooting Insight- will now release on February 7, 2025 in North America and Europe on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS4 digitally. MACROSS -Shooting Insight- is the latest video game adaptation of legendary anime franchise MACROSS and the very first MACROSS video game to get an official release on consoles in the West.

MACROSS -Shooting Insight- is a Multi-Dimensional Shooting Game featuring multiple gameplay styles developed by renowned Japanese studio Kaminari Games (Raiden V Director’s Cut). It tells the story of a galaxy-threatening event that forces pilots and songstress from across multiple MACROSS dimensions to team-up to put an end to the madness. Follow Red Art Games on social media to stay up to date with MACROSS -Shooting Insight- news!

About MACROSS -Shooting Insight-

MACROSS -Shooting Insight- is an all-new MACROSS game, the latest entry in the landmark science fiction franchise! When multiple dimensional folds suddenly occur across space-time, pilots and songstresses alike find themselves inexplicably transported to the Battle 7! From there, five stories unfold with the fate of the galaxy at stake.

Pilots, songstresses, and characters from five MACROSS series (MACROSS Plus, MACROSS Zero, MACROSS 7, MACROSS Frontier & MACROSS Delta) take center stage in a completely original story. MACROSS -Shooting Insight- includes fan-favorite songs from all featured MACROSS series! Use the power of songs to gain an edge in battle! Synchronize with songstresses while playing stages to activate a variety of buffs and debuffs, such as increased firepower, increased maneuverability, reduced enemy fire speed, etc.

Experience a Multi-Dimensional Shooting Game featuring pilots and songstresses that have come together across time! Play as pilots from different time periods and go through stages made up of multiple scenes, with each scene featuring distinct game types that utilize the different modes of each pilot’s Valkyrie. Stages include multiple game styles, such as horizontally scrolling shooting, vertically scrolling shooting, and 360-degree scrolling shooting.

Features

-Brand new and original story

-Characters from 5 different MACROSS anime series

-Multiple gameplay styles in each level (horizontally scrolling shooting, vertically scrolling shooting, and 360-degree scrolling shooting)

-Fan-favorite songs from all featured MACROSS series

-Japanese dub

-English localization

MACROSS -Shooting Insight-’s Western version includes the game’s latest update on disc which offers the following improvements:

-Difficulty: A setting has been added in order to allow for more HP recovery through automatic recovery. A Boost setting has also been added to the current auto-recovery amount. The player’s HP will now recover at a much faster rate after taking damage than it did in the original Japanese version of the game.

-Continues: After getting a “Game Over” in the middle of a stage, players can now restart from the same stage, even if they have returned to the menu. This allows players to try again as many times as they wish.

-Music: The length of Diva songs that are activated during gameplay has been adjusted. The length of time between the end of a Diva song and the return to the regular stage music has been adjusted.

-Quality of life: The game controls, which were displayed only once in the original version of MACROSS -Shooting Insight-, will now be displayed anytime the player pauses the game.