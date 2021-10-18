Lydia (PS4) Review with Stream (full playthrough with Platinum Trophy)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 18, 2021
Playstation 4
3
0
previous article
Xuan Yuan Sword 7 (Xbox One) Review
next article
Roguelite adventure The Last Stand Aftermath gets November release date - trailer here
Lydia
Contents
Item Reviewed

Lydia (PS4) Review with Stream (full playthrough with Platinum Trophy)

Author
Positives

Prioritized story over gameplay to create an experience
Easy Platinum Trophy and only costs a few bucks

Negatives

Not much in terms of gameplay but the focus on the narrative is strong
Dark and depressing story might unsettle some players

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.0
Bottom Line

Another Nakana.io title that emphasizes a narrative about loss and struggle to create a brief but memorable experience.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Nakana.io is a different game publisher because they release games that put a heavy focus on story, narrative, and creating a memorable experience that lasts after the console is powered off. Lydia is another game worthy to be placed in the Nakana.io library as its focuses on a child’s youth, struggling with the alcoholism of grown-ups. Using a dark closet and her stuffed bear as an escape, the main character comes to terms with the world she is living in. The hand-drawn, super simple scribble art style also fulfills the dark tones and depressing atmosphere.

In terms of gameplay, there isn’t much happening and is all the better for it. Like an adventure title, the player will occasionally click on things in the environment but the hour-long campaign is linear with no way to get stuck although there are moments of player choice.  In my stream embedded below, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect, wound up getting all the Trophies including the Platinum through natural gameplay, and finished the quest when the main character reaches her boiling point. Normally the lack of gameplay can diminish the fun factor when playing a video game but here the story is the driving force and was presented in a way that made me want to play through to the end. There is also weight to the ending, providing a payoff for reaching the end.

I don’t want to spoil the story (I guess you can choose to watch my streamed for that) but for players looking for something unconventional, Lydia is a solid experimental title to put on your wishlist. Besides, it only costs $3 and it is a super easy Platinum so the cost to entry is very low.

Not As Weird As: Cosmic Top Secret  

Reminds Me Of: ARROG  

For Another Game With A Deep Story Play: Mythic Ocean

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Playstation 4, Reviews
Featurednakana.ioPS4Review
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Lydia (PS4) Review with Stream (full playthrough with Platinum Trophy)
7.0
3
 
Xuan Yuan Sword 7 (Xbox One) Review
6.0
 
Greylancer – Advanced Busterhawk (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
Priest Simulator press material
Priest Simulator will debut in 2022, free episode available now
 
Nuclear Blaze
Nuclear Blaze is a fire fighting action-adventure game from the creator of Dead Cells
 
Zombie Rollerz Pinball Heroes
Mix zombies and pinball with Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
 
The Last Stand Aftermath
Roguelite adventure The Last Stand Aftermath gets November release date – trailer here
 
Neogeo Pocket Color Vol1 Steam Edition
Neogeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1 Steam Edition (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Priest Simulator press material

Priest Simulator will debut in 2022, free episode available now

by SquallSnake on October 18, 2021
Priest Simulator, an uncompromising game that allows you to become an unusual priest, will debut in 2022 on PC. A free episode – Priest Simulator: Heavy Duty – is already available. The developers announced that the final game will offer, among others, [...]
5
 
Nuclear Blaze

Nuclear Blaze is a fire fighting action-adventure game from the creator of Dead Cells

by SquallSnake on October 18, 2021
Nuclear Blaze, the fire fighting action-adventure game from the creator of Dead Cells, is now available on Steam! Grab your favorite fire hose in this colorful platformer, clear your way through a mysterious facility and try to keep the blaze under [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums