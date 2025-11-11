Lost Ember getting DLC and Remaster treatment

Indie developer Mooneye Studios has announced the release date for the remaster of their beloved debut title Lost Ember and a DLC containing a vast new map that can be explored freely featuring all 15 playable animals and new quests.

If you have not played Lost Embed, I highly encourage you to do so. You can read my article on the original release here.

LOST EMBER: Rekindled Edition and Legendary Souls will be releasing on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series on November 27th with the remaster of the main game being free for all owners of the original game.