Lost Ember getting DLC and Remaster treatment

Indie developer Mooneye Studios has announced the release date for the remaster of their beloved debut title Lost Ember and a DLC containing a vast new map that can be explored freely featuring all 15 playable animals and new quests.
If you have not played Lost Embed, I highly encourage you to do so. You can read my article on the original release here.
LOST EMBER: Rekindled Edition and Legendary Souls will be releasing on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series on November 27th with the remaster of the main game being free for all owners of the original game.
|About Legendary Souls DLC
The DLC Legendary Souls let’s you explore even further in a large new open map containing new quests, collectibles and all the playable animals from the main game.
|About Lost EmberLost Ember, was Mooneye’s debut in 2019 and is now getting a current Gen Unreal 5 remaster in 4k with HDR support and including some extras and the adorable Christmas mode, just in time for the holidays.Lost Ember is an atmospheric exploration adventure that lets you play as a wolf with the ability to possess every animal she encounters. With all these different animals, you explore a world that’s been reclaimed by nature with your spirit companion who once was part of the old Yanrana civilization. Together you find hidden memories and uncover the secrets of your past that finally reveal what part both of you may have been playing in the fall of the old world.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply