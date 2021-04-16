Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Nintendo Switch and Xbox release date announced

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of nature with a charming little mouse. A wonderfully illustrated, interactive encyclopedia for kids and their parents will launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X on April 23rd, 2021.

EXPLORE THE FASCINATING NATURAL WORLD

Join a charming little mouse in her journey to the stunning world of nature, and learn about countless species of animals and plants through the careful exploration of different areas.

A PERFECT GAME FOR YOUR KIDS

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia is an edutainment game that gives your kids a perfect opportunity to learn interesting facts of the natural world on an exciting adventure, which awakens the naturalist’s soul in them.

PRE-ORDER STARTS TODAY

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia will arrive in Nintendo eShop and Microsoft Store on April 23rd, 2021! The pre-order for console versions starts today! The Nintendo Switch version is 35% OFF and the discount for the Xbox version is up to 20%!

Key features: