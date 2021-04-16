Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Nintendo Switch and Xbox release date announced

by SquallSnake on April 16, 2021
Switch
5
0
Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of nature with a charming little mouse. A wonderfully illustrated, interactive encyclopedia for kids and their parents will launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X on April 23rd, 2021.

We covered RedDeerGames’ other title Autumn Leaves here.

EXPLORE THE FASCINATING NATURAL WORLD
Join a charming little mouse in her journey to the stunning world of nature, and learn about countless species of animals and plants through the careful exploration of different areas.

A PERFECT GAME FOR YOUR KIDS
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia is an edutainment game that gives your kids a perfect opportunity to learn interesting facts of the natural world on an exciting adventure, which awakens the naturalist’s soul in them.

PRE-ORDER STARTS TODAY
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia will arrive in Nintendo eShop and Microsoft Store on April 23rd, 2021! The pre-order for console versions starts today! The Nintendo Switch version is 35% OFF and the discount for the Xbox version is up to 20%!

Key features: 

  • over 160 species of animals and plants to discover
  • 4 different habitats
  • beautiful illustrations
  • a fun way to learn
  • relaxing music
  • easy and intuitive controls
  • available in many languages
