Light-hearted Kimono Cats coming to Switch and Steam in August 2025

RedDeer.Games and HumaNature Studios announced that Kimono Cats – a heartwarming festival-themed adventure – has received an official release date. This uplifting invitation for a trip to the heart of vibrant, old Japan will begin on August 14th on Nintendo Switch and Steam and for those who just can’t wait to dive into the festival vibe, a demo of Kimono Cats is available on Steam.

Kimono Cats is a warm, light-hearted casual game that skillfully combines the carefree popping of balloons with social cooperation and a gentle romance system. Joining a charming cat couple, players will take part in the Matsuri festival to participate in lighthearted mini-games, interact with intriguing characters, and build the purrfect dream village.

Every throw at a balloon is a thrill as they contain a wealth of useful items, from coins to treats for your companions to completely unexpected things! It’s impossible to predict whether they’ll pop out something as unexpected as… a sudden weather change.

Time for a break from balloon darts? The options are endless with the Matsuri buzzing with mini-games! Players will have the chance to try their hand at goldfish scooping, music challenges, ball tosses, shuriken throwing, and even the Running Ramen game!

With a total of 18 levels, 18 mini-games, and over 112 types of bubbles to pop Kimono Cats guarantees a pleasant, festive time filled to the brim!

The festival is delightful, but the ideal village won’t build itself! Using coins from balloons, the audience will be able to choose from a vast array of houses, shops, decorations, plants, and more to arrange a town that reflects individual taste. Now all that remains is to visit other players’ villages to exchange small gifts and kind messages!

Last but not least, Kimono Cats is primarily a celebration of acceptance and creativity. Players will be able to freely customize your character and form deeper, even romantic relationships with their feline companions. Treats and cute interactions like hugging or dancing are the key to their hearts, and with no limitations, true love is available to everyone!