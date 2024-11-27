Liberte hack’n’slashes PS5

Liberte, a hack’n’slash game inspired by the 18th century French Revolution with card game and roguelite elements, will be released on PlayStation 5 this November 29. The title features a dynamic combat system and a unique card system including more than 100 skill and talent cards. Liberte draws on the works of H.P. Lovecraft, and the storyline combines political intrigue with the occult. The game offers a single-player campaign and local co-op modes for up to 4 players. Liberte was previously released for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The title was developed by Polish studio Superstatic and appeared first on PC and recently on Xbox Series X|S. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for the development and release of Liberte on PlayStation 5.

Liberte is a hack’n’slash game, which is also distinguished by elements of a card game and roguelite. The gameplay is based on exploration and combat, in which the player can use both white and firearms. A unique system of dynamic combat allows one to create almost any combination from more than 100 available skill and talent cards. At the same time, Liberte offers single-player campaigns and local co-op modes (up to 4 players simultaneously).

Developers from the Superstatic studio were inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft, body horror films by David Cronenberg, and historical events from the French Revolution, among others.

In Liberte, the player finds himself in an alternate version of 18th-century Paris during a revolution. The chaos associated with the revolution is compounded by a being from another dimension, the mysterious Lady Bliss. The player takes on the role of Rene, whom Lady Bliss chooses to find a new ruler from among the representatives of the four factions vying for power. As the player progresses, he can take on other characters as well.

Liberte – main features:

a hack’n’slash in the reality of the French Revolution;

Lovecraftian mysteries;

dynamic battles

a plot that combines political intrigue with the occult;

unique card system.

Liberte will be released on PlayStation 5 on November 29, 2024.