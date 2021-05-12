Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective gets playable demo on Steam

Publisher Pixmain and independent animation and development studio Darjeeling announced that a free two-level playable demo of Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective is available May 13-14 as part of the Digital Dragons Indie Celebration on Steam.
The demo of Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective comprises the first two levels of the game as young sleuth Pierre sets out on the trail of the devious Mr X. The first level takes place in the museum and sets the scene following the theft of the Maze Stone, while the second takes Pierre through the town’s streets on the hunt for clues and hidden objects.
Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch and mobiles in 2021.
SquallSnake
