Knights & Guns coming to Switch in September 2021 with discounts

by SquallSnake on August 26, 2021
Knights & Guns is the latest Nintendo Switch (timed exclusive) indie title! Try the newest, hand-drawn run & gun game inspired by arcade classics. Traverse the non-linear map – jump, shoot and fight alone or in co-op on over 150 stages! It will be available on September 10th.

Knights & Guns brings special discounts for people who own our other Baltoro titles!

  • 30% for those who don’t own any of our games
  • 50% for the owners of any of our games other than Urban Flow, Moto Rush GT or S.N.I.P.E.R.
  • 70% for the owners of Urban Flow, Moto Rush GT or S.N.I.P.E.R.

Inside the game:

  • Fight awesome bosses on various stages! 
  • Co-op campaign is the way to go!…
  • …but feel free to take on the challenge alone if you’re brave enough”!
  • Conquer the non-linear world! Rush through over 150 stages, or enjoy the game at your own pace, looking for secrets and special routes!
  • 60fps gameplay! Try the different modes! Hunt the monsters! Survive! Play on small, big and narrow maps!
  • Check out all the awesome suits of armor and, of course, all the GUNS! Lasers, shotguns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles… They are all here! 
