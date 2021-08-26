Knights & Guns coming to Switch in September 2021 with discounts

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Knights & Guns is the latest Nintendo Switch (timed exclusive) indie title! Try the newest, hand-drawn run & gun game inspired by arcade classics. Traverse the non-linear map – jump, shoot and fight alone or in co-op on over 150 stages! It will be available on September 10th.

Knights & Guns brings special discounts for people who own our other Baltoro titles!

30% for those who don’t own any of our games

50% for the owners of any of our games other than Urban Flow, Moto Rush GT or S.N.I.P.E.R.

70% for the owners of Urban Flow, Moto Rush GT or S.N.I.P.E.R.

Inside the game: