Knights & Guns coming to Switch in September 2021 with discounts

Knights & Guns is the latest Nintendo Switch (timed exclusive) indie title! Try the newest, hand-drawn run & gun game inspired by arcade classics. Traverse the non-linear map – jump, shoot and fight alone or in co-op on over 150 stages! It will be available on September 10th.
Knights & Guns brings special discounts for people who own our other Baltoro titles!
- 30% for those who don’t own any of our games
- 50% for the owners of any of our games other than Urban Flow, Moto Rush GT or S.N.I.P.E.R.
- 70% for the owners of Urban Flow, Moto Rush GT or S.N.I.P.E.R.
Inside the game:
- Fight awesome bosses on various stages!
- Co-op campaign is the way to go!…
- …but feel free to take on the challenge alone if you’re brave enough”!
- Conquer the non-linear world! Rush through over 150 stages, or enjoy the game at your own pace, looking for secrets and special routes!
- 60fps gameplay! Try the different modes! Hunt the monsters! Survive! Play on small, big and narrow maps!
- Check out all the awesome suits of armor and, of course, all the GUNS! Lasers, shotguns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles… They are all here!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Multiplayer space-based shooter Have A Blast now available on PC and Switch
Firenut Games announced that their first title, Have a Blast, a multiplayer space shooter that is available now on Steam and Nintendo Switch. Have a Blast is a high-energy, kinetic, multiplayer party shooter. Blast through the most ridiculously hazardous [...]
Two Hundred Ways, sequel to One Hundred Ways, is a puzzle game about balls
Indie development studio Sunlight Games will be releasing their casual strategy puzzle game Two Hundred Ways on Steam, September 3, 1 PM CEST. Two Hundred Ways is a sequel of the successful brain teaser One Hundred Ways which presented 100 puzzle [...]
DEEER Simulator release date and trailer here
PLAYISM announced the full release of Japanese indie developer Gibier Game’s DEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game for Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X｜S, and Xbox One on November 25th. The full version also includes full [...]
Comments