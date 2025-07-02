Kick’n Hell is an unforgiving goofy platformer

Kick N Hell

Kick’n Hell is a wild, unforgiving 3D precision platformer where your only weapon is your mighty foot.

Kick brains as you parkour your way through the depths of Hell on a mission to defeat Satan. Every kick sends you flying, every mistake can cost you dearly. You’ll need precision, skill, and a whole lot of patience.

Belgian indie developers Fire Foot Studios are ready to launch their first commercial game, Kick’n Hell, on Steam July 21st! The hardcore precision platformer will test your skill, your persistence and the strength of your in-game calves.

Key features

  • Unforgiving – one fall can be fatal.
  • Kick-ass main mechanic – you haven’t experienced something like it yet!
  • Difficult to master – kicking is hard!
  • Speedrunner friendly – integrated timers, leaderboards, battle ghosts.
  • Very customisable – settings to tune the game to your style!

