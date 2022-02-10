Kalypso releases Matchpoint – Tennis Championship trailer

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Publisher Kalypso Media and Australian Developer Torus Games have released the official gameplay trailer for the recently announced Matchpoint – Tennis Championships. The brand-new title will deliver a dynamic tennis experience to players around the world and is scheduled for release in Spring 2022 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch™.

The anticipated gameplay trailer provides a fresh insight into the modern tennis simulator, in which players can partake in tennis tournaments across the globe. From authentic ball physics to sophisticated character animations and unprecedented player control, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is set to create a thrilling tennis experience that will change the game.

At the time of release, playable characters include the top ten ranked Danill Medvedev, Garbiñe Muguruza, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, and Hubert Hurkaczs; along with the renowned tennis stars like Nick Kyrgios, Benoît Paire, Heather Watson, Hugo Gaston, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Carlos Alcaraz, and Pablo Carreño Busta, Taylor Fritz, Amanda Anisimova, and Kei Nishikori.

Check out the first gameplay trailer below.

Features