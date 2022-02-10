Kalypso releases Matchpoint – Tennis Championship trailer

Publisher Kalypso Media and Australian Developer Torus Games have released the official gameplay trailer for the recently announced Matchpoint – Tennis Championships. The brand-new title will deliver a dynamic tennis experience to players around the world and is scheduled for release in Spring 2022 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch™.
The anticipated gameplay trailer provides a fresh insight into the modern tennis simulator, in which players can partake in tennis tournaments across the globe. From authentic ball physics to sophisticated character animations and unprecedented player control, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is set to create a thrilling tennis experience that will change the game.
At the time of release, playable characters include the top ten ranked Danill Medvedev, Garbiñe Muguruza, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, and Hubert Hurkaczs; along with the renowned tennis stars like Nick Kyrgios, Benoît Paire, Heather Watson, Hugo Gaston, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Carlos Alcaraz, and Pablo Carreño Busta, Taylor Fritz, Amanda Anisimova, and Kei Nishikori.
Check out the first gameplay trailer below.
Features
- Enter the world of professional Tennis. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships offers a deep career mode featuring a unique merit-based ranking system.
- Create your own 3D tennis star. Choose your look, fashion and play style with an array of customization options including true to life techniques such as left-or right-handed, onehanded or twohanded backhand.
- Dominate the court as a tennis professional. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships features 16 real-life international tennis stars from the professional circuit, including Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, Amanda Anisimova.
- Fully customize your athlete and wearables. From rackets to clothing, the game features gear from all of tennis’ name-brands including Babolat, YONEX, HEAD, and many more. Unlock special equipment by winning competitive matches.
- Master all strokes and shots in grand style. Determine the outcome of a rally by choosing the best technique for the time: top spin, flat, lob or slice shot.Take on opponents in local or online matches. Play against a cunning AI or face your friends and rivals on the court via local sessions and online cross-play.
- Study your rival’s moves and tactics. Watch your opponents and get to know their strengths and weaknesses to gain a tactical advantage before you even hit the court.
- Practice makes perfect: hire a personal coach to hone your skills. Buff your strengths and diminish your weaknesses with an in-game coaching system of individual training modules.
- Fine-tune your tactics in Practice and Mini-Game modes: Jump into a variety of mini-games to hone your perfect game and become a force to be reckoned with on the court.
- Compete in exhibition matches at spectacular venues around the globe. Each court has its own characteristics; study your arenas of play and adapt your game to grass, clay and hard courts.
- Replay mode. Breakpoint or deciding match point, capture your fiercest rallies on film and study the outcomes to improve your game.