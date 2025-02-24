Justice Ninja Casey is available in English for the first time

Justice Ninja Casey

Ratalaika Games, Shinyuden & Sunsoft announced that Justice Ninja Casey will be released onto Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

An unremarkable princess in an unremarkable castle has been kidnapped by a group of mysterious ninjas.

Luckily for her, a young ninja named Casey is aware of the situation, and embarks on a mission to save her because… he is the Ninja of Justice!

Join Casey and learn the art of ninjutsu as he explores a land full of secrets and dangerous enemies!

Features:

Available in English for the first time!
2 game modes: choose between a Quest Mode that includes light RPG elements such as branching stages, a level-up system, equipment and secondary quests, or an Action Mode that focuses on classic brawler action
Local co-op 2-player mode
Rewind/Turbo function: repeat something until you achieve perfection, or speed things up
Save state function: save wherever you want to in the game, and restart from that exact point
Screen filters: select from several filters to modify how the game looks (retro-style monitor, black-and-white, etc.)
Gallery: view images from the original game’s manual and box design
Cheats function: activate cheats that will make your mission a lot easier (infinite lives, invulnerability, etc.)
Jukebox: listen to the 30 music tracks included in the game whenever you want

The game will be priced at $5.99 / €5.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 28-Feb-2025 on the following platforms:

Steam
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.

  • Xbox One and Xbox Series X version will have Smart Delivery.

