Journey of the Broken Circle coming to Switch September 18, 2020

In this narrative platformer about life, love, fulfillment and existentialism, you play an incomplete Circle that will gain new powers by entering into relationships with special characters met along the way.

Journey of the Broken Circle is a game about falling in love and falling out of love. This is a game by Nakana.io.

It is a beautiful, fun and intriguing game about a broken Circle setting out on an existential journey to look for something to complete it.

By overcoming obstacles and entering relationships with different pieces the Circle grows and develops as a character. It learns about the world and itself, and we, along with it.

The game will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch and iOS.