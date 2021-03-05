Journey of the Broken Circle coming to PS4 and Xbox One soon

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Nakana.io announced that Journey of the Broken Circle will be available on PS4 and Xbox One starting March 12, 2021.

You can check out my review of the Switch version of Journey of the Broken Circle here.

Not only has this game been acknowledged as a hit indie game by receiving awards, I also enjoyed my playthrough of the Switch release.