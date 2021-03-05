Journey of the Broken Circle coming to PS4 and Xbox One soon

Nakana.io announced that Journey of the Broken Circle will be available on PS4 and Xbox One starting March 12, 2021.
You can check out my review of the Switch version of Journey of the Broken Circle here.
Not only has this game been acknowledged as a hit indie game by receiving awards, I also enjoyed my playthrough of the Switch release.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Sugar glider sim AWAY: The Survival Series is coming to Xbox in 2021
Breaking Walls has revealed its nature documentary-inspired exploration adventure about the life of a sugar glider, AWAY: The Survival Series, is heading to Xbox One in 2021. Enter your own personal nature documentary as you glide through the forest, [...]
In rays of the Light coming to consoles in March 2021
In rays of the Light will be released on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on March 17, 2021. Price will be $7.99. New game from the developer of “7th Sector” Sergey Noskov. There is only you, the abandoned remains of a former life and [...]
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of March 2, 2021
The following Xbox games are discounted through March 8, 2021. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 2URVIVE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale Aery – Little Bird Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale Alien: Isolation – [...]
Comments