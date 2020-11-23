Jet Lancer gets free DLC on Switch

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

After a successful launch, the team at Code Wakers wanted to make some additions to their sleeper hit Jet Lancer as a thank you to fans for their support.

If you have not play Jet Lancer, you really should because it is a great game.

With that in mind, they’re releasing their massive new Arcade Mode update on Switch this Thursday 26th, along with a giant 34% Black Friday discount, which brings the game to $9.89 / €9.89 / £8.90



The new Arcade Mode update includes a brand-new endless wave mode featuring rogulite elements and nail-biting boss team-up battles, as well as a few extra additions to the game. Here’s the full list:

An endless wave-based score-attack mode.

Unique, stacking upgrades, making each run one-of-a-kind. The longer you survive, the more powerful you become.

Multi-boss battles – fight multiple bosses from the story mode at the same time.

Three new pilots with unique jets and handling.

New Progressions system to unlock additional pilots and their jets

Three new primary weapons Flamethrower: Immense repeatable damage at very close range. Railgun: Instantaneous precision shots. Coil Gun: Chain lightning between grouped enemies.



The Arcade Mode update will be available as a free update on Switch along with the eShop discount from this Thursday 26th August.