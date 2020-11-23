Jet Lancer gets free DLC on Switch

by SquallSnake on November 23, 2020
Switch
5
0
previous article
Psycho Wolf (PC), a cartoonish action game in the vein of Don’t Starve, now available
next article
Defentron is an upcoming 3D tower defense set in an 80’s-like virtual universe
Contents

After a successful launch, the team at Code Wakers wanted to make some additions to their sleeper hit Jet Lancer as a thank you to fans for their support. 

If you have not play Jet Lancer, you really should because it is a great game.

With that in mind, they’re releasing their massive new Arcade Mode update on Switch this Thursday 26th, along with a giant 34% Black Friday discount, which brings the game to $9.89 / €9.89 / £8.90

The new Arcade Mode update includes a brand-new endless wave mode featuring rogulite elements and nail-biting boss team-up battles, as well as a few extra additions to the game. Here’s the full list:

  • An endless wave-based score-attack mode.
  • Unique, stacking upgrades, making each run one-of-a-kind. The longer you survive, the more powerful you become.
  • Multi-boss battles – fight multiple bosses from the story mode at the same time.
  • Three new pilots with unique jets and handling.
  • New Progressions system to unlock additional pilots and their jets
  • Three new primary weapons
    • Flamethrower: Immense repeatable damage at very close range.
    • Railgun: Instantaneous precision shots.
    • Coil Gun: Chain lightning between grouped enemies.

The Arcade Mode update will be available as a free update on Switch along with the eShop discount from this Thursday 26th August.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsSwitch
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Pangeon (Xbox One) Review
6.0
16
 
Wallachia: Reign of Dracula (Switch) Review
7.0
 
The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny (Switch) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Defentron is an upcoming 3D tower defense set in an 80’s-like virtual universe
 
Psycho Wolf (PC), a cartoonish action game in the vein of Don’t Starve, now available
 
The Skylia Prophecy is the latest Metroidvania to hit Steam – trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC)
 
Retro-Platformer Konsairi is now available on Steam
View All
Latest News
      
 

Defentron is an upcoming 3D tower defense set in an 80’s-like virtual universe

by SquallSnake on November 23, 2020
Defentron, the 3D tower defense set in an 80’s-like virtual universe, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam on December 17. In Defentron, you will have to take control of a retro-futuristic computer system trying to safeguard itself from malicious [...]
5
 

Jet Lancer gets free DLC on Switch

by SquallSnake on November 23, 2020
After a successful launch, the team at Code Wakers wanted to make some additions to their sleeper hit Jet Lancer as a thank you to fans for their support.  If you have not play Jet Lancer, you really should because it is a great game. With that in mind, [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums