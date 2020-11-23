Jet Lancer gets free DLC on Switch

After a successful launch, the team at Code Wakers wanted to make some additions to their sleeper hit Jet Lancer as a thank you to fans for their support.
If you have not play Jet Lancer, you really should because it is a great game.
With that in mind, they’re releasing their massive new Arcade Mode update on Switch this Thursday 26th, along with a giant 34% Black Friday discount, which brings the game to $9.89 / €9.89 / £8.90
The new Arcade Mode update includes a brand-new endless wave mode featuring rogulite elements and nail-biting boss team-up battles, as well as a few extra additions to the game. Here’s the full list:
- An endless wave-based score-attack mode.
- Unique, stacking upgrades, making each run one-of-a-kind. The longer you survive, the more powerful you become.
- Multi-boss battles – fight multiple bosses from the story mode at the same time.
- Three new pilots with unique jets and handling.
- New Progressions system to unlock additional pilots and their jets
- Three new primary weapons
- Flamethrower: Immense repeatable damage at very close range.
- Railgun: Instantaneous precision shots.
- Coil Gun: Chain lightning between grouped enemies.
The Arcade Mode update will be available as a free update on Switch along with the eShop discount from this Thursday 26th August.