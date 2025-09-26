ILA: A Frosty Glide is a new exploration platforming coming in October 2025

The indie developer Magic Rain Studios has revealed the release date for their upcoming game ILA: A Frosty Glide, an exploration adventure platformer, in a new trailer. ILA: A Frosty Glide is coming to Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5 on October 20. Wishlist now on Steam!

Ila is a curious and kind witch-in-training about to embark on the adventure of her life.

Coco, a small and affectionate black cat, was the last connection Ila had to her mother. From the moment Ila’s mother placed the tiny, dark-furred kitten into her arms, Ila understood that this fragile little ball of fur wasn’t just a pet—it was her responsibility, her companion, and her most loyal friend.

But one fateful night, Coco vanished.

After Coco’s disappearance, Ila began experiencing dreams that revealed glimpses of an unknown island where Coco, fragile and seemingly lost in the cold, calls her toward an adventure she can’t ignore. With her trusty skatebroom, Ila sets out to explore this mysterious island and find her lost companion, Coco.

In ILA: A Frosty Glide, players arrive on a whimsical island with snowy mountains and cozy Scandinavian vibes. Immerse yourself in this charming small open world as ILA, a spirited young witch-in-training, who embarks on an intriguing adventure fueled by determination and her trusty skatebroom to find her lost kitty Coco. Transform your journey into an adventure of learning and overcoming, as you solve platform puzzles defying gravity and collect valuables to enhance ILA’s appearance and abilities. All of this while listening to its beautiful original soundtrack

Features:

-Glide Around – Who needs a broom when you have a skatebroom? Soar through snowy mountains and enchanted forests, feel the wind as you cross stunning landscapes. Master and upgrade the magic of your to soar higher and farther.

-Discover Secret Places – Explore ILA’s small open world at your own pace and relax. Find hidden nooks, uncover treasures, and unlock secrets flying on your skatebroom. Each discovery rewards you with valuable items and deeper lore, enriching your magical journey.

-Witchy Customization – Collect special items and coins to personalize ILA’s outfit with stylish hats, capes, and skatebrooms to reflect your unique style. As you progress, access new skatebroom upgrades to improve ILA’s flying powers.

-Immersive Soundtrack – Feel the magic and enjoy the captivating original soundtrack composed by Joaquim Scandurra (Sku), which builds up and grows with you as you approach the summit.