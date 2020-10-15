If you ever wanted to play soccer with Alpacas, now is your chance

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Alpaca Ball: Allstars is now available on Nintendo Switch and Steam!



The unique arcade soccer game created by Salt Castle Studio is available today on Nintendo eShop and Steam, exclusively in digital format.



Play alone or with a friend in campaign mode or compete with up to seven other people (four on each team) in multiplayer mode and enjoy physics-based mechanics, play with giant dices, beach balls or rugby balls and use the craziest power-ups you can imagine.

Dress your silly alpaca up, swing your long neck to hit the ball, then dash after it on your tiny legs. A heady mix of unpredictable randomness, player skill and silly physics allows for comically gripping matches.



In Alpaca Ball: Allstars there is only one rule: win, and to do so you will have to charge your opponents and exploit the physics of the ball to unleash spectacular trick shots, bouncing the ball off the field walls.

Features: