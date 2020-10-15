If you ever wanted to play soccer with Alpacas, now is your chance

by squallsnake on October 15, 2020
PC
3
0
previous article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (PC)
next article
Royal lifestyle simulator Pretty Princess Party waltzing on Switch this December
Contents

Alpaca Ball: Allstars is now available on Nintendo Switch and Steam!

The unique arcade soccer game created by Salt Castle Studio is available today on Nintendo eShop and Steam, exclusively in digital format.

Play alone or with a friend in campaign mode or compete with up to seven other people (four on each team) in multiplayer mode and enjoy physics-based mechanics, play with giant dices, beach balls or rugby balls and use the craziest power-ups you can imagine.

Dress your silly alpaca up, swing your long neck to hit the ball, then dash after it on your tiny legs. A heady mix of unpredictable randomness, player skill and silly physics allows for comically gripping matches.

In Alpaca Ball: Allstars there is only one rule: win, and to do so you will have to charge your opponents and exploit the physics of the ball to unleash spectacular trick shots, bouncing the ball off the field walls.

Features:

  • Physics-based engine for unpredictable and hilarious results!
  • Frenetic local multiplayer with up to 8 other people 
  • Take an alpaca team to glory in Career Mode either solo or in 2 player co-op.
  • Play online with your friends via Steam Remote Play, they don’t even need to own the game! (This feature is exclusive to the Steam version of the game)
  • Or build custom matches with bot alpacas!
  • Vibrant pitches inspired by famous South American places such as Machu Picchu!
  • Customize your Alpaca!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Sports, Switch
Badland PublishingNewsPCSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Alwa’s Legacy (Switch) Review
7.5
12
 
Tamarin (PS4) Review
3.0
10
 
Worm Jazz (Switch) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
If you ever wanted to play soccer with Alpacas, now is your chance
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (PC)
 
ARPG Torchlight III now available – each console has exclusive Pet
 
Red Wings: Aces of the Sky soars on PC and Consoles
 
Torchlight III Welcome to the Frontier trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 

Combat platformer They Bleed Pixels headed for Switch eShop

by squallsnake on October 15, 2020
Sharpen your claws! Indie cult classic They Bleed Pixels will be released in the Nintendo eShop Oct 22nd for $14.99 USD. Pre-orders start today (Oct 15) with a 20% launch discount running through Halloween (Oct 31). This is the first time They Bleed [...]
2
 

New original Gameboy game Where Is My Body? out today

by squallsnake on October 15, 2020
Independent retro development studio Green Boy Games release their 8-bit point and click adventure Where Is My Body? on Nintendo Game Boy today.Where Is My Body? is available in both Western and Japanese cartridges packed in regional specific boxes with [...]
2
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums