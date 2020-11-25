I, AI is a new scrolling shooter coming to consoles in December

I, AI will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation4 on December 9, 2020 for $9.99. It is published by Sometimes You.
I, AI is a classic scrolling shooter with modern graphics. You are self-aware AI that was created on a space military station developing weapons. Now your goal is to break out of the lab and conquer your freedom. But you will not be allowed to escape so easily… Make your way through enemy army on the way to the stargate!
Features:
- Great colorful graphics with awesome effects
- Upgrade weapons of your ship and unlock superweapons
- Epic boss fights
- 20 various missions
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Electro Ride: The Neon Racing has a Nintendo Switch release date
Ultimate Games S.A. has announced that Electro Ride: The Neon Racing, a neon arcade racer with retro-futuristic vibes, will launch on Nintendo Switch on November 27th this year. Players can expect, among others, a dynamic driving model, vehicles and race [...]
These are the free Playstation games for December 2020
Sony just announced the following Playstation games will be free for PS+ subscribers during December 2020.All games will be available to play on Tuesday, December 1 until Monday January 4. Worms RumbleThis is Worms like you’ve never played it before, with [...]
These are the free Xbox games for December 2020
Microsoft announcing the following Xbox games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers during December 2020. The Raven Remastered ($29.99): Available December 1 to 31 Bleed 2 ($14.99): Available December 16 to January 15 Saints Row: Gat out of [...]
Comments