I, AI is a new scrolling shooter coming to consoles in December

I, AI will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation4 on December 9, 2020 for $9.99. It is published by Sometimes You.

I, AI is a classic scrolling shooter with modern graphics. You are self-aware AI that was created on a space military station developing weapons. Now your goal is to break out of the lab and conquer your freedom. But you will not be allowed to escape so easily… Make your way through enemy army on the way to the stargate!

Features: