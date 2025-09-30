Hyperkin set to launch their Competitor Xbox controller

Hyperkin announced that their premium controller, The Competitor is now open for pre-order.

Expected to begin shipping in October 29, 2025, The Competitor ushers in a new era of premium controllers for Hyperkin, officially licensed for Xbox, while also compatible with PC, and ideal for streaming Gamepass™ with compatible smart devices.

First unveiled to great excitement in January 2025, The Competitor forges a new path, bringing the popular symmetrical Thumbstick design to Xbox gamers in addition to a host of advanced features, designed to elevate the gaming experience.

With a segmented traditional D-Pad design providing precision input, and Action Buttons cushioned via a durable membrane, every press is pleasure, but it’s in the Thumbsticks where The Competitor truly shines. Twin Hall-Effect Thumbsticks provide buttery smooth analog movement, banishing stick-drift forever. Gamers can choose between Dome and Concave Thumbstick caps depending on personal preference. Incasing the Thumbsticks are the Metal Glide Rings and Anti-Friction Gates adding a premium feel and superior durability for when gamers compete to win.

Hyperkin hasn’t forgotten about the Trigger design either, which are fitted with Hall-Effect modules for unrivaled feel and reliability.

Oozing comfort and quiet confidence, The Competitor is fashioned with a Laser Textured Grip, resisting sweat during intense gaming sessions. The Twin Programmable Back Buttons, with additional locking feature, add extra controls to the gamers’ fingertips, providing more options and more ways to play.

Ultra-low-latency response provides pin-point accuracy and timely feedback, crucial for competitive play. The integrated Mic-Mute and 3.5mm headset jack, allows gamers to communicate with teammates and opponents alike in crystal-clear audio.

Slade Dude Suzuki, Lead Product Developer for Hyperkin commented on the pre-order announcement for The Competitor, “Today marks an important milestone for Hyperkin, as we go live with pre-orders for what may be our most anticipated product launch of the year. Since announcing The Competitor in January, it’s evident how much enthusiasm gamers have for a premium controller that breaks the norm and delivers true innovation at a highly competitive price point. With a state-of-the art feature set, and a laser focus on performance, we believe The Competitor elevates above the competition. We can’t wait to bring The Competitor to gamers around the world in a few short weeks.”

Available for pre-order today, The Competitor will retail for an MSRP of $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 and be available in four distinct colors: White and Black (available in NA/UK/EU/AU), with Blue and Gold in UK/EU/AU (NA release TBD).

To order The Competitor, please visit: