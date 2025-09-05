Hot Stakes Casino – American Roulette coming to consoles

It’s time for some good old-fashioned gambling with all the fun and none of the risk! Hot Stakes Casino – American Roulette is a game designed to be casual and infinitely replayable, letting you enjoy the classic game of roulette at your own pace. Choose from 4 playable characters, each with their own unique skills, and place your bets using a pool of credits granted at the start of each game.

Play until you go bust or earn rewards with a winning streak! Unlock gallery images, with 10 card images to earn for each character! Strategically use special powers to trigger mini games and manipulate the results in your favor. Will you play it safe with minimum bets or go all-in? The choice is yours!