Horror game They Breathe coming to Switch in July

by squallsnake on July 21, 2020
Descend alone or with a friend into a remastered horror classic. Now with local co-op mode (timed Nintendo Switch exclusive). They Breathe will release on July 29, 2020.

A lone frog descends into the depths of a flooded forest, not yet knowing the full extent of it stragedy. To survive in a brutal, oxygen-obsessed ecosystem, you must help it see the patterns and hidden truths that make up the rules of the forest – horrible as they may be.

Rebuilt from ground up and enhanced with local co-op mode, They Breathe has been ported & published by Bulbware to bring it to Nintendo enthusiasts. In thirty short minutes, the game leaves it up to you to figure out every part of its increasingly bizarre universe, in order to survive the onslaught of unexpected creatures and ultimately comprehend their true nature.

No matter how your descent to the bottom of the forest takes shape, it is guaranteed to give you the chills without a single word of dialog.

