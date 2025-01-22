Horizontal shooter Cycle Chaser H-5 coming to consoles

Cycle Chaser H-5

Cycle Chaser H-5 is a horizontal arcade-style shoot-em-up published by Ratalaika Games. Defeat foes to harvest their energy for maximum power and defense!

Mysterious aliens, led by a brainwashed soldier, have occupied a scorched Earth. 400 years later, a lone pilot seeks to rescue him from this cycle of destruction.

Do you have what it takes to defeat the rampaging alien forces? Burn through waves of impenetrable foes with a sleek arsenal of weapons.

Features:

  • Stylish hand-drawn and vector-rendered 2D graphics
  • Grungy FM soundtrack, produced with the YM2612 sound chip
  • 3 Weapon styles w/ 3 Attack types each: Specialize in your favorite, or go hybrid
  • 4 difficulty modes, featuring unique enemy patterns and behaviors
  • Accessible for all experience levels with Free Run mode
  • Track your scores and discover the truth behind your foes in My Chronicle mode

The game will be priced at $5.99 / €5.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 24-Jan-2025 on the following platforms:

  • Nintendo Switch
  • Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
  • PlayStation 5
  • PlayStation 4

 PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.

