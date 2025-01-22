Horizontal shooter Cycle Chaser H-5 coming to consoles

Cycle Chaser H-5 is a horizontal arcade-style shoot-em-up published by Ratalaika Games. Defeat foes to harvest their energy for maximum power and defense!



Mysterious aliens, led by a brainwashed soldier, have occupied a scorched Earth. 400 years later, a lone pilot seeks to rescue him from this cycle of destruction.

Do you have what it takes to defeat the rampaging alien forces? Burn through waves of impenetrable foes with a sleek arsenal of weapons.

Features:

Stylish hand-drawn and vector-rendered 2D graphics

Grungy FM soundtrack, produced with the YM2612 sound chip

3 Weapon styles w/ 3 Attack types each: Specialize in your favorite, or go hybrid

4 difficulty modes, featuring unique enemy patterns and behaviors

Accessible for all experience levels with Free Run mode

Track your scores and discover the truth behind your foes in My Chronicle mode

The game will be priced at $5.99 / €5.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 24-Jan-2025 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.