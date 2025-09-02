Hook: Complete Edition now on Playstation

Hook: Complete Edition is now available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The collection includes two popular and highly rated puzzle games. Created by Maciej Targoni, the games combine minimalist puzzles with intuitive and relaxing gameplay. The release date for PS4 and PS5 is set for September 2, 2025. Hook: Complete Edition is also available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

You can check out our coverage of the Xbox version of Hook CE HERE (spoiler, we liked it) .

The two titles included in the collection were developed by Polish creator Maciej Targoni, who is also known for other puzzle games, such as Klocki. On Steam, both games currently hold a 97% positive rating from players. So far, the Hook series has been played by more than 2 million users on PC and mobile devices.

The console version of Hook: Complete Edition was prepared and released by Ultimate Games S.A.

Hook: Complete Edition includes two games – Hook and Hook 2. Both are based on easy-to-understand mechanics that involve removing hooks in the correct order. The rules are simple, but many levels in Hook require careful thinking. In Hook 2, players will also discover a new dimension and additional mechanics.

The games in the Hook series are distinguished by minimalist visuals and calming ambient music. The presentation helps maintain focus, while the lack of time pressure makes the gameplay even more relaxing.

Hook: Complete Edition – Key Features:

Relaxing brain training

Simple and intuitive gameplay

Minimalist visuals and ambient music

Two games in one collection

Affordable price

The release date for Hook: Complete Edition on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is September 2, 2025. The standard price is $4.99 / €4.99 or the equivalent in your local currency.