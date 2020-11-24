Help Santa find presents in Santa’s Xmas Adventure for Switch and PS4

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

GS2 Games announced the launch of Santa’s Xmas Adventure, the perfect stocking stuffer for good boys and girls that own a Nintendo Switch or PlayStation4 (or who may find one under the tree)!

In Santa’s Xmas Adventure, players must help Santa Claus prepare for the upcoming Christmas season by finding all of the lost presents before the arrival of Christmas Day. This top-down puzzle game features evil Easter bunnies and cursed snowmen that will regularly get in Santa’s way across 3 game modes, each of which includes 240 levels. In total, players will help Santa run and slide his way through 720 levels.

Santa Claus will be coming to your town starting today now that Santa’s Xmas Adventure has released on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch for $19.99.