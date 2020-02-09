Help Me Doctor Switch eShop details and launch trailer

by squallsnake on February 9, 2020
Switch
6
0
previous article
Please The Gods (Switch) Review
next article
GTFO releases ‘behind the scenes’ documentary
Contents

Ultimate Games S.A. will soon release on Nintendo Switch a game that allows you to take on the role of a doctor. In Help Me Doctor you can count on many patients struggling with different diseases as well as moral choices. The digital distribution debut (Nintendo eShop) is planned for February 10, 2020.

Help Me Doctor is a game by IceTorch Interactive, which in October 2016 was released on PC. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for its conversion and release on Nintendo Switch.

This unique title allows you to play a doctor and diagnose patients. The game creators have prepared an interesting system for the recognition of diseases in which the proper reading of symptoms is of key importance.

The player must take into account a whole range of different elements, including documentation, signatures and above all, patients’ reports of worrying signals regarding their health. A patient visiting the doctor’s office mentions several symptoms of an illness, and it is up to the player to connect them to a specific type of disease.

As Ultimate Games S.A. explains, Help Me Doctor also includes a system of moral choices. It’s up to the player to decide if he wants to provide the highest quality of service or wants to see as many patients as possible in order to earn more money. In addition, sometimes a person willing to give a bribe or a particularly important person (a so-called VIP patient) may visit the doctor’s office. On top of this, the player must also take into account that an inspector from the Ministry of Health might make an inspection.

Help Me Doctor – main features:

  • many patients;
  • diagnosing symptoms of diseases;
  • moral choices;
  • diverse sicknesses;
  • random events.

The premiere date of Help Me Doctor on Nintendo Switch is set for February 10, 2020.

Basic information:

Title: Help Me Doctor

Genre: simulation, strategy, recreation

Producer: IceTorch Interactive

Publisher: Ultimate Games S.A.

Language: English

Number of players: 1

File size: 929 MB

Release date: 2/10/2020 (Nintendo Switch)

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Simulations, Switch
Help Me DoctorIceTorch InteractiveNewsSwitchUltimate Games S.A.
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Please The Gods (Switch) Review
6.0
11
 
Super Tennis (Switch) Review
3.5
 
Crash Drive 2 (Switch) Review
6.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
GTFO releases ‘behind the scenes’ documentary
 
Wargroove: Double Trouble free DLC now available
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Drawkanoid (PC)
 
Gunhouse now available on PC
 
Tool’s Up (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

GTFO releases ‘behind the scenes’ documentary

by squallsnake on February 9, 2020
10 Chambers Collective released a short documentary about the making of GTFO – the studio’s first game – featuring interviews with the developers and previously unseen gameplay footage. We get to see the evolution of GTFO, from the first rough [...]
4
 

Help Me Doctor Switch eShop details and launch trailer

by squallsnake on February 9, 2020
Ultimate Games S.A. will soon release on Nintendo Switch a game that allows you to take on the role of a doctor. In Help Me Doctor you can count on many patients struggling with different diseases as well as moral choices. The digital distribution debut [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums