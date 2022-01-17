Headland (Switch) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 17, 2022
Switch
5
0
previous article
Breakneck City (Xbox One) Review with stream
next article
Gem Wizards Tactics is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox
Headland
Contents
Item Reviewed

Headland (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Straightforward gameplay, linear stage design, and mindless button mashing combat is actually refreshing when released alongside difficult rogue titles
Gameplay loop is addicting and collectables are used as currency – no tedious crafting!
Use of bright colors makes for pleasant visuals even with budget 3D models

Negatives

Main character and enemies are cookie cutter low budget designs
Frame rate is never smooth

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.5
Bottom Line

Even with super simple gameplay and a generic visual style, Headland’s loop is entertaining, addicting, and more enjoyable than you think despite being a mobile game posing as a console release.

7.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Ported from its original mobile release, Headland on Switch might look like a mobile game, right down to its mostly vertical stage design orientation, but its gameplay loop is more addicting than it has any right to be. This is a good example of not judging a book by its cover because there is plenty of satisfying gameplay here.

Playing as a generic boy avatar, the ultimate goal is to find some crystals and restore color to the world. Each stage reminds me of Super Mario 3D Land on 3DS as each area is linear, confined but still explorable. Uniquely, there is no jump button for this top-down action game but there is a dash move, most likely a thoughtful compromise from its mobile origins. Common enemies stand between you and the stage ending goal but most can usually be bested with a two or three hit combo or the super move that recharges over time.  Along the way, materials can be collected and then spent on weapon upgrades in the main hub world. Occasionally, a key can be found in a stage then used in the hub world, exposing the player to a trial by combat gauntlet.  Survive and be rewarded with a new weapon that carries a unique skill set. Then, use your collected materials to upgrade it and make it even better. The constant upgrades and new goals laid in front of the player at any time is what makes this game so entertaining. 

Headland deserves some credit for putting an emphasis on the use of bright colors throughout each stage. Unfortunately, the framerate is never smooth and seems like it is working extra hard just to keep a steady pace.  The lack of fluidity isn’t game breaking but it doesn’t help create a seamless combat system. Often times combo bashes are jerky, cannot be stopped once started, and the player moves forward a bit with each swing. This results in taking more damage than needed and I found myself adjusting my approach to each fight from the lack of smoothest from the game engine as opposed to modifying actions to counter the moveset of each enemy.  Again, it doesn’t break the game by any means just something that is very obvious. 

Even with flaws, Headland is still an enjoyable game and I am not entire sure why. Yes, I like the weapon progression system but I find the simplified approach refreshing here in 2022. Headland is a straightforward, uncomplicated game that is just easy to play. You might die a few times but that is usually because you rushed into a fight and got impatient. But everything is just simple, from the combat to the stage design, and it just feels like a breath of fresh air when it seems like all games are tough-as-nail roguelites these days. Combat is nothing more than button mashing, completing each stage is a linear experience that only last a few minutes, and the challenge is on the easier side. This title might play best with a younger audience but busy adults, like myself, should find the simplistic approach therapeutic after a long day or busy week.

Also Try: Mana Spark  

Don’t Forget About: Haven Park  

Also Consider Playing: 6Souls  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedReviewSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Headland (Switch) Review
7.5
5
 
Breakneck City (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Trophy (Xbox One) Review with stream – new NES game
7.5
Platforms
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space now available on GOG
 
Electrician Simulator 01 press material
Electrician Simulator gets free prologue – full version coming soon
 
Clockwork Aquario
Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox and PC digitally this summer
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (PC) Review with stream
 
Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue
MyGamer Visual Cast – Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Gem Wizards Tactics

Gem Wizards Tactics is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox

by SquallSnake on January 17, 2022
Lead fantasy army in turn-based warfare with randomly generated maps and complex battle mechanics that can be combined to clash enemy in a war over powerful Omni-gem! RedDeer.games announce that Gem Wizards Tactics is heading for the Nintendo Switch and [...]
7
 
SNK Card Fighters Clash Switch NGPC

SNK Vs Capcom: Card Fighter’s Clash now available on Switch – both versions in one

by SquallSnake on January 13, 2022
SNK announced SNK VS. CAPCOM: CARD FIGHTERS’ CLASH is now available to download on Nintendo Switch. Back then, SNK VS. CAPCOM: CARD FIGHTERS’ CLASH was sold as two separate games; the SNK Cardfighter’s Version and the CAPCOM [...]
14
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums