6Souls (Xbox One) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 20, 2021
XBOX One
13
0
previous article
MyGamer Visual Cast - D*Fuzed (Gameboy) - new GB game 2022 release
6Souls
Contents
Item Reviewed

6Souls (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

2D pixel art presentation has charm
Splitting the platforming between dog and owner, each with their own abilities, can be cool
More of an emphasis on story and dialog with characters

Negatives

Climbing a wall by holding a button feels unintuitive and should have been automatic
Combat is most unnecessary – jumping over enemies usually is the better option

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.0
Bottom Line

A 2D pixel art platformer with light puzzle solving and low difficulty still offers some enjoyable fun even with some obvious flaws.

6.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

With 2D pixel art that looks a lot like Terraria, 6Souls is a casual platformer with light environmental puzzle solving and combat. The lower amount of difficulty creates an easy going experience which I personally find to be refreshing here in the 2021 gaming landscape of tedious and hard roguelikes. Although “souls” is the title, it shouldn’t be confused with any type of Dark Souls-like game as this is almost the opposite of one of those brutal titles.

Playing as an average dude looking for treasure in a hidden castle, players have access to a basic melee attack, a single jump, and a wall jump with climbing mechanic.  Everything controls well but I do have a gripe with the climbing maneuver.  In order to climb, the player needs to hold the R1 button when it feels like it should have been an automatic action.  Most restarts are the result of forgetting to hold down this button to climb, falling in a pit to a one-hit death. At times, Jack’s dog Butch will escape from his backpack and reach areas his human counterpart cannot access.  Uniquely, this playable dog has access to a double jump but no ledge climb. Personally, I found this to be confusing because I wanted to double jump and auto-climb with both players, especially since they both move the same, resulting in more accidental deaths.

I mentioned 6Souls is not a challenging game, which it totally fine, but there is no denying there are some odd design choices that come with this lower level of difficulty. First, the environmental puzzles are never hard but nor are they that fun. Pushing a box to reach a ledge is a gameplay mechanic that should have stopped in the NES era. Next, combat is mostly unnecessary.  Although most common enemies will fall with a standard 3-hit button mashing combo, the player will actually have an easier time simply jumping over them. Killing enemies doesn’t reward the player with XP or even health drops so there is literally no point to combat. Sure, you might need to stab that slime so you can get a better angle on that next jump but even bosses are not that difficult and can mostly be defeated without finesse or dexterity. 

The gimmick behind this 3-4 hour campaign comes from the soul crystals that are obtained after defeating each boss. These gems give the player an additional ability like dashing which enhances platforming and gaining access to a ranged attack.  Combo these new abilities with a handful of optional collectables, and the player now has something in which to aim.  There is no time limit or restrictions put on the player either, so each stage can be completed with as much or as little time as needed.  This fact, in addition to the lower difficult factor, makes this an experience most players should have no trouble finishing.

6Souls is far from a bad game, and I actually enjoyed the laid-back approach quite a bit, but it never reaches must-play, high quality status. But to be perfectly fair, this is a low cost game, just like so many other Ratalaika published titles, and it also features easy Achievements worth large amounts of Gamerscore. There is even a bigger emphasis on the narrative which does add to the experience; the dialog between dog and owner contains some mild humor.  Honestly, the experience is a little basic and isn’t without flaws there is still plenty to enjoy in this indie developed title. 

Not To Be Confused With: 6 Souls the movie from 2010  

More Playable Than: Witchcrafty  

Don’t Forget About: Ravva and the Cyclops Curse  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedPlatformerRatalaika GamesReviewXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
6Souls (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
13
 
Pumpkin Jack – New Gen Edition (XSX) Review with stream
8.0
 
Angry Alligator (PS4) Review with stream
3.0
Platforms
 
Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue
MyGamer Visual Cast – Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue (PC)
 
Lonely Mountains Downhills Rileys Return
Lonely Mountains: Downhill gets free Riley’s Return DLC
 
Retired Mens Nude Beach Volleyball League
MyGamer Visual Cast – Retired Men’s Nude Beach Volleyball League (PC)
 
Cave Storys Secret Santa
Cave Story’s Secret Santa is currently free on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store
 
gta feart 1
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Lonely Mountains Downhills Rileys Return

Lonely Mountains: Downhill gets free Riley’s Return DLC

by SquallSnake on December 15, 2021
Thunderful & Megagon Industries released a big free update for the critically acclaimed Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Riley’s Return brings a lost trail to Mount Riley, along with new challenges and brand-new unlockable earth elemental customisation [...]
16
 
Trophy Megacat NES

Mega Cat bringing new NES game Trophy to Xbox

by SquallSnake on December 14, 2021
Retrotainment Games and Mega Cat Studios are proud to unveil the product of their love affair with retro gaming and modern digital publishing: 8BitLegit! This new partnership aims to curate and publish the best new authentic retro games for fans to enjoy, [...]
28
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums