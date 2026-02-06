Hand drawn Metroidvania Constance coming to Switch in May, PS and Xbox later

As revealed today at the Japanese Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, Blue Backpack and co-publishing partners ByteRockers’ Games and PARCO GAMES are excited to confirm that their critically acclaimed 2D hand-drawn metroidvania, Constance, is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 1st. News on a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S release date is coming soon!



Constance was hailed as among the best in the genre and won comparisons to the likes of Hollow Knight and Celeste when it hit PC in December 2025. Switch fans now get to experience the metroidvania exploration, flow-state platforming and engaging combat for themselves on May 1st.

In Constance, you can transform into paint to dive into the ground and walls, slice through the air and enemies, and utilize an array of unique brush techniques to experience a constant state of flow. Become stronger by unlocking new brush techniques, defeating threatening foes, overcoming platforming challenges, and solving complex puzzles to advance your progress as you uncover Constance’s past! Help her understand her personal struggles, unlock her creativity, and find her inner purpose.



Explore 6 unique biomes in Constance’s inner-world, with each region featuring its unique set of enemies and characters representing different aspects of her psyche and personal history. Uncover countless secrets, multiple paths, deadly boss battles, characters, side quests and collectibles in this nonlinear interconnected inner-world.