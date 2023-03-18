Grab this FREE 3DS content before eShop closes

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 18, 2023
3DS
0
previous article
First look at Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - a Super Meat Boy puzzle game spin-off
3DS Themeshop close banner
Contents

The Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops are closing soon. But did you know that the 3DS THEME SHOP is also going to be closing!

There are several FREE themes available to download on your 3DS or 2DS systems right now. Get them before they are gone. Here’s how!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
3DS, 3DS eShop, Articles, Featured
3DSArticleFeatured
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS (PS4) Review with stream
5.0
8
 
Evil’s Den: Forsaken Dungeon (PC – Early Access) Review
6.5
 
Planet Cube: Edge (XSX) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Evils Den Forsaken Dungeon
Evil’s Den: Forsaken Dungeon (PC – Early Access) Review
 
Bullet Casters
Bullet Casters is a new bullethell shooter with PvP
 
Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw demo
MyGamer Visual Cast – Resident Evil 4: The Chainsaw Demo (PC)
 
Rusted Moss
Grapple-vania Rusted Moss coming to Steam soon
 
Contraband Police
Contraband Police now available on PC – trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 
Dr Fetus Mean Meat Machine

First look at Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine – a Super Meat Boy puzzle game spin-off

by SquallSnake on March 17, 2023
Thunderful, Headup and Team Meat are pleased to unveil a new game in the Super Meat Boy universe featuring Meat Boy’s archnemesis, Dr. Fetus. Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine is a match-4 puzzler given a unique twist by the nefarious Dr. Fetus that is coming [...]
7
 
Bullet Casters

Bullet Casters is a new bullethell shooter with PvP

by SquallSnake on March 16, 2023
Studio Last Credit Games’ debut title Bullet Casters is an unconventional wave-based shoot’em up which will challenge even the most skillful fans of the genre. Each stage is bite-sized and packed with unique monsters, each with their own intricate [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums