Gnosia, Sci-Fi Social Deduction RPG from PLAYISM, available on Nintendo Switch March 4

After receiving spectacular reviews in Japan, Gnosia, the critically acclaimed sci-fi social deduction RPG from developer Petit Depotto and publisher PLAYISM, is sneaking its way into the West on Nintendo Switch, launching on March 4. Pre-orders for this visual novel adventure start on February 25 on the Nintendo eShop, available in North America, Europe and Australia.

Gnosia is a thrilling and unique single-player social deduction game combined with visual novel, RPG, and mystery elements. Set on a drifting spaceship, the player faces a mysterious and deadly threat known as the “Gnosia”. Each night on the spaceship someone is put into a cold sleep in an effort to eliminate the Gnosia. Players must use their best judgement while choosing between 30 different commands to figure out which crew member – or crew members – could be Gnosia in disguise.

Gameplay consists of mostly visual novel-like commands, featuring a unique art style. Each round – or “Loop” – brings new characters, dialogues, and scenes, allowing the player to build 6 traits (sense, charisma, logic, charm, stealth, and performance). As the player meets new characters, new skills are learned and carried over to subsequent game loops. The real Gnosia changes in every playthrough, and as an exciting twist, sometimes the player will find themselves cast as the Gnosia.

Key Features:

