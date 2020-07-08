Giraffe and Annika release date and trailer here

by squallsnake on July 8, 2020
Many wonders are ready to be explored in Giraffe and Annika, coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 25 in North America and August 28 in Europe and Oceania.

Lend the cute residents of Spica a helping hand, engage in rhythmic combat, and learn new abilities to brave the island’s dangers and unravel its secrets.

