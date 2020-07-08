Giraffe and Annika release date and trailer here

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Many wonders are ready to be explored in Giraffe and Annika, coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 25 in North America and August 28 in Europe and Oceania.

Lend the cute residents of Spica a helping hand, engage in rhythmic combat, and learn new abilities to brave the island’s dangers and unravel its secrets.