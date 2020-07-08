Giraffe and Annika release date and trailer here

Many wonders are ready to be explored in Giraffe and Annika, coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 25 in North America and August 28 in Europe and Oceania.
Lend the cute residents of Spica a helping hand, engage in rhythmic combat, and learn new abilities to brave the island’s dangers and unravel its secrets.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
2D flyer Aircraft Evolution has you bombing stuff through 4 time periods
Aircraft Evolution will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on July 22 for $9.99 by Sometimes You. Aircraft Evolution is an action game, where you have the task of destroying enemy bases by bombarding them with your aircraft. Fight [...]
Schmup Sisters Royal launches on Xbox One July 10
Chorus Worldwide and Alfa System are pleased to announce that Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire, the Japanese shmup from veteran Japanese developers Alfa System, arrives this week on Xbox One on July 10th, 2020 for $13.99 / €13.99 / £11.74. After [...]
Forced-perspective puzzle game SUPERLIMINAL now available on consoles
Developer Pillow Castle Games announced that its forced-perspective puzzle game, SUPERLIMINAL, is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch! Along with the addition of these new platforms, brand new content has been added to the game, including [...]
Comments