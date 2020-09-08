Georifters is a platform manipulator adventure game coming to Switch in September 2020

by squallsnake on September 8, 2020
Switch
2
0
Taipei-based indie developer Busy Toaster Games and video game publisher Leoful released a new multiplayer trailer showing off some of the manic terrain bending shenanigans you can enjoy with up to four friends. Georifters will be available for Nintendo Switch via eShop in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong on September 18th.

Georifters is a platform manipulating adventure game where players must push, flip, twist or turn the terrain to overcome challenges and battle competitors in hundreds of stages in single-player, co-op or multiplayer modes. Grab up to four friends to team up with or against each other in fast paced ground manipulation battles.

In the Georifters’ story mode, you play as Candy as she navigates the six bubble worlds (each inspired by one of the human senses) all currently destabilizing due to a threat to each of their existence. Candy must tactically manipulate platforms to defeat the havoc inciting creatures that have been unleashed. 

These six fantastical worlds consist of 30+ levels with 300+ stages, with seven different heroes to discover along the way, each with their own individual special way of manipulating the terrain. Use these skills to unearth hidden items, unlock power ups to upgrade your champions’ unique abilities and customise their look with over 50 different costume combinations to choose from.

The physical edition of Georifters, which includes exclusive Pro Gamer Candy skin parts on the Game Card, will launch first in Hong Kong and Taiwan on September 18th, 2020, followed by Southeast Asia on October 2nd, 2020. The digital version will be available on Nintendo eShop in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong for $29.99 / £27.50 / €31.90 on September 18th, 2020.

