Genetic Disaster coming to consoles next week

Genetic Disaster is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Playstation 4 next week – May 28, 2020!
Game features:
- Solo or Multiplayer PvP or Coop (up to 4 players)
- Procedurally generated levels for unique playthroughs
- Vibrant and original hand painted art style
- Over 75 powerful and crazy weapons
- Lots of enemies to destroy and dangers/traps to avoid
- 4 unique characters with special abilities
- Over 50 mutations to upgrade your hero
- An extra Player vs Player mode (2 to 4 players)
