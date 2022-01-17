Gem Wizards Tactics is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Lead fantasy army in turn-based warfare with randomly generated maps and complex battle mechanics that can be combined to clash enemy in a war over powerful Omni-gem!

RedDeer.games announce that Gem Wizards Tactics is heading for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One / Xbox Series S|X consoles! The exact release date and price have not yet been determined.

LEAD THE BATTLE

Gem Wizards Tactics combines the familiar tactical game formula with multiple combat mechanics, and randomly generated maps making for hours of single-player fun.

You’ll take part in a war that isn’t just about mashing the enemy – each battle is a complex puzzle to solve.

CORPORATION FROM HELL

Something demonical rises from down below. It’s evil, and they are in suits – they’re Business Demons. They’re to conquer whatever they can with their corporate hands! Follow the adventure of a young intern on an epic quest to find the truth about Omni-Gem!

A WARGAME LIKE NO OTHER

With four nations, and 26 unique units – each with special skills to use – Gem Wizards Tactics will surprise you with the variety of methods available in the fight!

Push your opponents off the edge of the board on the river you’ve just froze, block their path with flames to line them up and finish them off with a piercing attack or combine them to dominate the opponent – it’s up to you how creatively you lead the army!

KEY FEATURES:

-Randomly generated maps that will provide endless fun

-Multiple fight mechanics that allow for a variety of tactics combinations!

-4 different nations, with a total of 26 units with unique powers – combine them to unleash hell!

-Many play modes including Story mode, campaign and custom games

-Map editor which will allow you to prepare your own war scenarios

-Colourful pixel art visuals and a captivating soundtrack!